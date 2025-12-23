Kibo Energy abandons Carbon Resilience deal after due diligence failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kibo Energy has abandoned its proposed acquisition of Australian renewable energy developer Carbon Resilience after the required conditions for the deal were not met.

The company, which is listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market and the JSE’s AltX board, said in a statement on Tuesday the conditional sale and purchase agreement signed in October failed to become effective after Carbon Resilience and its shareholder, FA SPC Real Asset Income, did not provide sufficient due diligence documentation within the agreed timeframe.

The transaction was structured as a reverse takeover, a deal in which a smaller listed company acquires a larger business, resulting in a fundamental change to the listed company’s operations, assets and ownership. Such transactions require extensive financial, legal and regulatory disclosures before they can proceed.

Kibo said the failure to complete due diligence meant key contractual conditions were not fulfilled, preventing the transaction from advancing.

The collapse of the deal was compounded by a funding setback. Kibo said the lender providing finance through a convertible loan note announced alongside the proposed acquisition has not advanced the second tranche of funding. As a result, the company said it will need to secure alternative funding to meet its ongoing working capital requirements.

The statement did not disclose the size of the outstanding funding tranche, the company’s current cash position, or how long existing resources are expected to last.

Kibo Energy is an energy company headquartered in Ireland. Formerly a mining explorer, the company has spent recent years repositioning itself toward energy and renewable power projects while undergoing strategic resets, asset disposals and transactions to reshape the business.

Following the failed transaction, Kibo said it was evaluating alternative opportunities. The company did not indicate whether it was in advanced discussions on a replacement transaction or whether talks with Carbon Resilience could be revived.

The JSE suspended trade in Kibo’s shares in August after the company failed to publish its financial statements for the year ended December 2024 within the required period.