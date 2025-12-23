Murray & Roberts to exit JSE in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murray & Roberts joins a growing list of legacy industrial groups that have failed to survive a prolonged period of weak growth. Picture:

Murray & Roberts (M&R) Holdings will leave the JSE in January, drawing the curtain on more than a century of one of SA’s most storied engineering and construction groups that is in final liquidation.

The group said on Tuesday the high court had granted a final winding-up order on October 27, leaving no prospect of any return to shareholders or the re-establishment of operations at a holding-company level.

Maintaining a JSE listing isn’t feasible under such circumstances, it said.

M&R said the delisting of the holding company does not affect Murray & Roberts Ltd, its downstream operating subsidiary, which remains under business rescue. That process, which includes the proposed sale of the cementation and TNT businesses, continues independently under the supervision of appointed business rescue practitioners.

Trading in the company’s shares was suspended in November after years of mounting financial strain, project losses and failed attempts to stabilise the balance sheet. Once a flagship of SA’s industrial economy with operations spanning mining, oil and gas and infrastructure, M&R spiralled downward amid cost overruns on major projects, weak global commodity cycles and rising debt.

The last day to trade the shares off-market will be January 13 2026 and the delisting will take effect at the start of business on January 19.

“Shareholders will remain invested in an unlisted entity while liquidation proceedings continue, with future communications to be handled by provisional liquidator Theo van den Heever,” M&R said.

The group also confirmed it no longer has an American Depositary Receipt programme in place.

Once a key contractor on some of the country’s largest mining and energy projects, M&R joins a growing list of legacy industrial groups that have failed to survive a prolonged period of weak economic growth, execution missteps and balance-sheet stress.