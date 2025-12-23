Vumatel’s takeover of Herotel gets nod from Competition Tribunal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vumatel has received regulatory approval to take full control of Herotel. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Competition Tribunal has approved Vumatel’s move to take full ownership of internet provider Herotel, with conditions to address competition and public interest-related concerns.

Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), Remgro’s telecom division, had initially acquired a 45% non-controlling stake in fellow fixed internet provider Herotel through its Vumatel unit in February 2022.

Founded in 2014, Herotel has passed more than 150,000 homes and business users across more than 400 towns and cities. Homes passed is a measure used in the fibre industry to denote the number of potential customers a company has access to through their service being available in an area.

Herotel, which operates at the last-mile level, offering retail internet access services and fixed wireless access, will become part of CIVH, now operating as Maziv — which houses Vumatel, SADV, Rise Telecoms and BritelinkMCT.

In March, the Competition Commission had approved the transaction, with conditions, including maintaining open access for Herotel and “to continue to provide services on terms that are transparent and non-discriminatory”.

Vumatel has also made public interest commitments to roll out FTTH [fibre to the home] in low-income areas.

This latest approval caps off a productive second half of 2025 for CIVH as far as deals are concerned. Its merger with Vodacom’s fibre business was finally approved after four years when it received the green light from the industry regulator in November.