AfroCentric to sell Activo Health to Portugal’s FHC group and cut debt

AfroCentric has agreed to sell its pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing business, Activo Health, to Portugal’s FHC Group. Picture: Supplied

By Noxolo Majavu

AfroCentric Investment Corporation has agreed to sell its pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing business, Activo Health, to Portugal’s FHC Group and will use the bulk of the proceeds to reduce debt.

The JSE-listed healthcare group said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, ACT Healthcare Assets, had signed a sale and purchase agreement with FHC Farmaceutica and its parent, FHC Group, to dispose of Activo and its subsidiaries, including Forrester Pharma. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

AfroCentric said the decision followed a strategic review that found pharmaceutical manufacturing no longer aligned with the group’s long-term plans.

The group intends to concentrate on health administration, managed care and corporate health services — areas it believes are a better fit with its core capabilities.

The consideration for the deal includes an upfront payment, a deferred payment and an earn-out component.

The upfront payment amounts to R350m, while the deferred payment will be calculated based on adjustments for Activo’s net debt and working capital at the closing date. The earn-out payment is expected to be up to R250m and will depend on Activo’s future performance.

At the end of June, Activo had assets valued at about R299m and reported an interim profit of R9m. Once goodwill, other intangible assets and group-related claims are included, the business being sold was carried at roughly R1.1bn on AfroCentric’s books.

Sanlam acquired a controlling shareholding in AfroCentric in 2023. The group owns and operates a range of healthcare-related businesses servicing both the private and public sectors.