NEPI Rockcastle eyes top-end earnings growth as acquisitions and renewables lift performance

By Noxolo Majavu

NEPI Rockcastle expects distributable earnings per share to rise by about 3% for the year ended December, towards the upper end of its guidance, driven by a strong operating performance and growing contributions from recent acquisitions and renewable energy investments.

The group’s development pipeline — spanning retail, mixed-use and green energy projects — now exceeds €870m under construction or permitting, with renewables not only supporting its decarbonisation goals but also increasingly contributing to returns, the group said in a pre-close update.

“I’m delighted to report that NEPI Rockcastle’s business momentum continues to build, with projected 2025 net operating income up about 11% year-on-year, underpinned by the strong contribution from our 2024 acquisitions, higher rents and healthy short-term income streams,” said CEO Rüdiger Dany.

Portfolio fundamentals remain strong, with EPRA [European Public Real Estate Association] occupancy at 98.2% at the end of November and leasing momentum expected to reduce vacancies to about 1% by year-end.

Collections remained robust at 99% as of mid-December, covering the period from January to November. Tenant sales rose 3.7% on a like-for-like basis year to date, while footfall showed a slight 0.5% decline, reflecting a shift towards higher-spending visits rather than volume growth.

“Our development and energy programmes are gaining momentum, with a 54MW greenfield solar plant completed in Romania and a further 105MW set to come online in phases from 2026 to 2027, alongside investment in storage to enhance returns,” the group said.

The group’s acquisitions in Poland are delivering ahead of expectations. Both Magnolia Park and Silesia City Centre posted stronger results in 2025, highlighting the group’s focus on assets that boost portfolio performance, it said.

The group extended two of its unsecured revolving credit facilities by one year to January 2029, including an upsized €250m facility with a new banking partner. The group’s total undrawn revolving credit facility capacity now stands at €740m.

NEPI also renegotiated a secured green loan in Romania, adding €32m to bring the total to €84m, boosting liquidity for ongoing projects. It expects its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to stay well under its 35% self-imposed ceiling at the end of 2025.

NEPI Rockcastle has appointed Marius Barbu as COO with effect from April 1, succeeding Marek Noetzel, the current COO and CEO-designate. Barbu has also been nominated as a director and will stand for election at the group’s annual general meeting in May.