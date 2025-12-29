Spur aims to shore up loyalty as competition from new players hots up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Competition and the growing power of online platforms, including social media, are increasingly becoming a threat to Spur and Doppio Zero owner Spur Corporation as consumer behaviour evolves.

In its latest annual report, the restaurant group said competition is intensifying from traditional rivals and new, non-traditional players such as retailers and quick-service restaurants. These players are targeting the same customers, often by offering cheaper, faster or more convenient options.

“Competition from non-traditional players, including retailers and quick-service restaurants, can erode market share,” the company said.

Spur cautioned that this competition, combined with pressure on household budgets, makes customer loyalty fragile. With many consumers viewing restaurant dining as non-essential, a bad experience can easily push them to a rival.

Beyond competition, Spur highlighted reputational risk as a concern. The group said social media and online review platforms now have a direct impact on brand value, customer perceptions and foot traffic.

“Changing demographics and urbanisation patterns affect location strategies and brand positioning. Technology expectations covering mobile ordering, loyalty programmes and seamless payments require ongoing investment. Reputational risks from social media and review platforms directly impact brand value.”

For a group that serves about 55-million customers a year across more than 700 restaurants, reputational damage can spread quickly and at scale. A single negative review or viral post can undo years of brand building.

CEO Val Nichas said the pressure goes beyond price and convenience. Customers now expect meaningful experiences, not just meals.

“In today’s challenging environment, consumers are looking for more than meals. They want experiences that resonate emotionally, feel personal and create lasting memories,” Nichas said.

Spur’s strategy focuses on strengthening customer relationships and loyalty to defend market share in an increasingly crowded space.

In her letter to shareholders, CFO Cristina Teixeira pointed to a tough trading environment, where consumers are under strain and competition is squeezing margins.

She said that high food inflation, rising operating costs and weak economic growth continue to affect consumer spending on dining out.

The group said this environment leaves little room for mistakes, as price-sensitive customers are quick to switch brands if they feel they are not getting value for money.

Spur also warned that technology expectations are rising fast. The group highlighted “understanding the changing needs of our customers, including digital innovation due to tech-savvy customers and eroding customer loyalty and loss of customers”.

Customers increasingly expect mobile ordering, loyalty programmes and seamless digital payments. When these systems fail or lag behind competitors, reputational damage can follow quickly online.