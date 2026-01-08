You’ll never shop alone in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal with Ibrahima Konate, centre, and Virgil van Dijk, left, in Liverpool, Britain. The reigning premiership champions, are set to establish their first standalone retail stores in Africa.

English premiership giants Liverpool, the reigning premiership champions, are set to establish their first standalone retail stores in Africa via a partnership with local apparel brand Old School.

Founded by brothers Daneel and Stef Steinmann in 2019 while they were at university in Stellenbosch, Old School has been one of the most disruptive retail forces in South Africa over the past six years, tapping into the country’s love for sports, in particular rugby and football, and providing vintage jerseys that are hard to access anywhere else.

The company’s meteoric rise culminated in a groundbreaking partnership this week with Liverpool FC, which is said to have an army of more than 12-million supporters in South Africa — a huge and potentially lucrative market.

Daneel, who serves as Old School’s CEO said plans are afoot to open multiple official standalone LFC retail stores in the country as part of the five-year deal, which will also have a strong e-commerce component.

“This partnership with Liverpool FC marks an important milestone for Old School. The club’s heritage, identity and strong connection with supporters reflect many of the principles that have shaped our business from the very beginning,” he said in a joint statement.

“We’ve always believed that fans deserve merchandise that carries meaning as well as quality, and bringing the official Liverpool FC Store experience to South Africa is a responsibility we’re proud to take on. Our focus is on respecting the club’s legacy while delivering a world-class retail experience for the millions of Liverpool supporters across the region.”

Old School has been growing its presence in South Africa’s economic hubs of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban over the past six years, targeting high-end malls. Last year it year launched its first official Springbok store in Sandton.

Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice-president of merchandising at Liverpool FC, said Old School was a good fit to serve the club’s South African fan base.

“Old School’s expertise in supporter merchandise and their understanding of South African sporting culture make them the right partner to bring Liverpool FC standalone stores and shop-in-shop locations to Africa for the first time,” he said in the joint statement.

“Following a record-breaking season for our retail team, this partnership is an important step in our continued growth, helping us connect with more fans worldwide and deliver the best possible experience.”

The idea of Old School came after Daneel and Stef struggled to lay their hands on a vintage South African rugby jersey. When they realised many other people faced a similar problem, they started an outfit called Old School Rugby Jerseys. That quickly grew in popularity, to the point that in 2021 they rebranded to Old School to accommodate other sporting codes and cultural affinities.