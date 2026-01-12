Natascha Viljoen breaks mining glass ceiling in R2-trillion role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African mining executive Natascha Viljoen has officially taken the reins at gold mining supermajor Newmont, becoming the most powerful woman in the global mining industry.

Viljoen, who spent the December holidays in South Africa ahead of assuming the baton at the Colorado-based Newmont, took to her LinkedIn account, expressing her views on assuming the role of president and CEO of the group, saying she is energised to step into the role.

“This is a moment of genuine privilege, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead this company. Over our 104-year history, Newmont’s strength has always been our ability to adapt and transform,” she wrote.

“This is about building on what works, reshaping what doesn’t and positioning Newmont to create lasting value for shareholders and all our stakeholders.”

She went on to outline her priority areas: safety, operational excellence, smart innovation, financial discipline and strategic partnerships.

These are traits on which Viljoen has made her name in the industry, breaking many glass ceilings along the way.

“We have world-class assets and are going to be the best operators of those assets — delivering consistently and efficiently,” Viljoen said.

“We’re driving margin expansion and maintaining the cost discipline that positions us to thrive sustainably in the lower half of the cost curve.”

Viljoen is a metallurgical engineer and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from North West University and an executive MBA from the University of Cape Town.

Newmont, worth $119bn (R1.96-trillion) on the New York Stock Exchange, has mines in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Ghana, Argentina and Peru.

Newmont last year said it had promoted Viljoen from the role of COO to president and CEO with effect from January, replacing Tom Palmer, who has been in the role since 2019.

The US mining supermajor roped in Viljoen in 2023 from what was then Anglo American Platinum, now Valterra Platinum, where she served as CEO.

Viljoen, who is in her mid-50s, hails from a mining family; her father worked at a gold mine in Klerksdorp.

She takes over while the group is coming from a strong 2025, a year marked by large share price gains alongside firmer gold prices.

The market is looking at how the group under Viljoen will fare in managing cost pressures, mine sequencing and higher sustaining capital expenditure.