Port of Maputo achieves record volumes in 2025

The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), in which logistics group Grindrod owns a 24.7% stake, reported record volumes in 2025, reinforcing the port’s position as a key regional logistics hub.

The Port of Maputo handled 32-million tonnes, a 3.4% increase compared with the previous year, the MPDC said on Tuesday.

The MPDC holds the main concession to operate the port of Maputo. Grindrod operates specific terminals within the port, including the TCM dry bulk terminal under sub-concessions, and the overall port concession was recently extended to 2058.

“This performance reinforces the port’s position as a key regional logistics hub and reflects the resilience and efficiency of the integrated port and corridor system,” the MPDC said.

MPDC’s direct operations also reached a record level, with 15.2-million tonnes handled, up 6.4% year-on-year, which the group said reflects the impact of sustained investments in infrastructure, systems and human capital and improvements in operational efficiency.

Rail volumes, a central pillar of the port of Maputo’s sustainability strategy, increased by 17% to 11.7-million tonnes, it said.

The results reflect the collective effort of our teams and partners across the entire logistics chain. Achieving record volumes while continuing to invest in capacity, efficiency and social impact demonstrates the maturity and resilience of the port of Maputo — Osório Lucas, MPDC CEO

“MPDC further strengthened its contribution to the Mozambican state through concession fees, which amounted to $48.9m (R802.8m), compared to $46.8m (R768.3) in the previous year, which excludes additional benefits to government in taxes and dividends to its company, CFM,” it said.

“The results reflect the collective effort of our teams and partners across the entire logistics chain. Achieving record volumes while continuing to invest in capacity, efficiency and social impact demonstrates the maturity and resilience of the port of Maputo,” said MPDC CEO Osório Lucas.

“Our focus remains on building a competitive, integrated and sustainable corridor that supports Mozambique’s long-term economic development,” he said.

During the year the group made progress with its infrastructure projects with the completion of the Kanyaka island pier bridge scheduled for March.

The group increased port capacity and improved the logistics system with the expansion of the bulk terminal to 16-million tonnes, and is undertaking capacity expansion works at Grindrod’s magnetite and coal terminal to 12-million tonnes per annum from 8-million tonnes.

In 2024 post-election protests and civil unrest in Mozambique dealt a significant blow to operations at the port of Maputo. Operations were put on hold in late 2024 as the protests turned increasingly violent after a disputed election in October which was won by Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party. The unrest left more than 300 people dead after a crackdown by security forces.

In June last year it said interim terminal volumes had slipped from 6.9-million tonnes to 6.7-million tonnes a year.