Tiger Brands puts Bryanston head office campus up for sale

South Africa’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has confirmed it is selling its long-standing head office campus in Bryanston as part of a wider effort to simplify its business and free up capital.

The A-grade office property at Winnie Mandela Drive is in a sale process. While the company has not disclosed the value of the deal, it said the proceeds will be used in line with its capital allocation framework.

“As part of Tiger Brands’ refreshed consumer-centric strategy, teams are moving closer to their respective operations to enable swifter execution and consumer-relevant innovation.

“To that end, the Tiger Brands property situated at 3010 Winnie Mandela Drive, Bryanston, is in a sale process, with teams expected to move out in a phased manner,” Tiger Brands said.

The sale is not an isolated move. It forms part of a broader strategy to reduce costs, shrink its asset base and focus on core operations.

Tiger Brands says it has already moved its head office to The Ingress in Waterfall Office Park, with business unit teams relocated closer to factories and operations. Other corporate functions have shifted to offices elsewhere in Bryanston.

The property sale comes as the group continues to streamline its portfolio under CEO Tjaart Kruger’s turnaround strategy.

Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

In December, Business Day reported that the Competition Tribunal approved the sale of Tiger Brands’ milling business, including the well-known Ace brand, to Rand Agri.

The deal includes maize and wheat milling plants in Randfontein and was approved on condition that all employees are retained on existing terms.

Tiger Brands announced that sale in May, saying it was exiting the milling business to focus on other parts of its operations. The move allows Rand Agri to expand its presence in the milling sector, while Tiger Brands steps away from a capital-intensive business.

The company has also been selling off other non-core assets. It recently agreed to sell its majority stake in Cameroonian chocolate maker Chococam, subject to regulatory approval. Earlier this year, it disposed of Langeberg and Ashton Foods, its canned fruit business, as well as Carozzi and its baby well-being division.

Tiger Brands has said these divestments are aimed at simplifying the group, improving efficiency and strengthening its remaining brands, which include Albany bread, Jungle Oats, Tastic and Black Cat peanut butter.