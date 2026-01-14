PODCAST | Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s AI strategy in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s growth strategy in South Africa’s competitive tech sector is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

President Ntuli, MD of HPE in South Africa, clarifies the distinction between HP Inc. and HPE. Ten years ago, the company split into two separate entities. HP Inc is focused on end-user devices such as printers and laptops, and HPE’s focus is the enterprise data centre, the cloud and infrastructure.

With AI now mainstream, Ntuli details some of the realities around implementing the technology, noting that mopre than 80% of AI proof of concepts aren’t successful. He argues that’s because businesses often focus on the technology rather than the specific business problem or use case that they are trying to solve.

The conversation highlights that AI is essentially the next step in digital transformation. Business leaders are urged to embed AI into their processes to drive efficiency and successful business outcomes.

In terms of strategy, HPE has shifted from simply selling hardware to acting as business consultants. Ntuli says the dialogue with clients has moved from technical specifications to business metrics, such as return on investment and mining yields.

The company aims to help CEOs understand how technology can assist in specific industries, such as pharmaceutical outcomes or mining efficiency.

Through the discussion, Ntuli outlines the history of the company; current focus areas; strategy for growth; shift from hardware sales to consulting; and trends in AI.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

