Pepkor sounds alarm over lengthy merger reviews after Lewis court win

Pepkor has warned that doing major deals in South Africa is becoming increasingly risky as merger processes grow longer, more complex and more costly for businesses.

The comment follows a Constitutional Court ruling that allows rival furniture retailer Lewis to intervene in Pepkor’s proposed R3.2bn purchase of Shoprite’s furniture business.

While Pepkor said it respects the court’s decision, it has raised concerns about the “cumulative” impact of prolonged merger challenges on business confidence and investment. It said merger reviews in South Africa can become an “arduous and resource-intensive ordeal”.

“Lengthy processes demand significant attention from senior management, pulling executives away from running day-to-day operations.”

This, it said, creates uncertainty for employees, suppliers and other stakeholders who are left waiting for clarity on the outcome of transactions.

“This environment is not conducive to large-scale investment or corporate growth,” the group said, adding that companies are forced to weigh the risk of drawn-out delays before pursuing merger opportunities.

Intervenor status

The latest ruling allows Lewis to take part as an intervenor in the merger proceedings before the Competition Tribunal. The Constitutional Court has not yet released reasons for its decision, which was made after the matter was heard on an urgent basis.

Pepkor and Shoprite had opposed Lewis’s involvement, arguing that the retailer is using competition law to delay or derail a transaction between competitors rather than to protect consumers. Pepkor has insisted that the ruling is procedural and does not affect the merits of the deal, which will be decided by the tribunal.

“The admission of Lewis as an intervenor, therefore, changes very little in this regard. An important point to note is that all transactions implemented by Pepkor will result in an improved product and value offer for customers,” the group said.

Competition concerns

Lewis argues that the merger would significantly reduce competition in the furniture retail market. Pepkor seeks to acquire more than 400 Shoprite-owned furniture stores, including the OK Furniture and House & Home brands.

Lewis claims the combined business would control about 59% of the market based on store numbers, giving it excessive power and leading to higher prices and poorer credit terms, especially for low-income customers in rural areas.

However, Pepkor has said it remains committed to seeing the process through and will continue to engage constructively with regulators. But it indicated that the growing burden of prolonged merger reviews is a factor that businesses must increasingly consider when deciding whether to pursue deals in South Africa.

The company said it hopes the Competition Tribunal will ensure that proceedings remain focused and are not allowed to cause unnecessary delays.

“We trust the tribunal will exercise its regulatory oversight to ensure the proceedings remain focused and that the intervention is conducted in a manner that avoids frustration of the process, duplication of the commission’s statutory role, or unnecessary delays,” it said.