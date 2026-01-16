PODCAST | Opportunities for investment in Africa’s fintech ecosystem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opportunities for investment in Africa’s fintech ecosystem is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Antonia Bothner, capital markets lead at Endeavor South Africa.

The conversation focuses on the maturing African tech ecosystem, specifically within the fintech sector.

Bothner highlights a significant shift from purely raising capital to realising exits for investors through public listings of companies or acquisitions, which creates essential liquidity for the market and fuels a sustainable “flywheel” of innovation and investment.

She says the market is witnessing a “structural shift” rather than a temporary trend.

This is evidenced by the increase in second-time founders, that is, entrepreneurs who have successfully exited previous ventures and are now returning to the market with proven track records, reducing risk for investors.

Additionally, Bothner emphasises that exits are critical because they recycle capital and expertise.

Founders who exit often become angel investors, mentoring and funding the next generation of start-ups.

Through the discussion, Bothner outlines the investment landscape for fintech in Africa, exit trends, international capital flows, and Endeavor’s strategy.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

