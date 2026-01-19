Analysts double down on precious-metal rally with gold and platinum at record highs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From local asset managers to Wall Street banks, analysts are betting on a prolonged precious metal rally that will keep gold and platinum at record highs this year.

A recent note by Ninety One shows the financial services group maintaining a bullish stance on gold and platinum group metal (PGM) mining companies, even as the metals’ recent records buoy fears of a downturn.

The group expects the key drivers of gold’s rally — uncertainty, monetary easing and a weakening greenback — to outweigh profit taking, as the fundamentals that ignited its record-breaking run remain in place.

The prediction comes a week after Bank of America sharply raised its 2026 precious metal price forecasts, arguing that the US’ unorthodox economic policies under President Donald Trump opened the door for gold to touch $5,000 an ounce this year.

The US bank forecast a platinum price as high as $3,000 an ounce by year-end as US traders scramble to boost exports before looming tariffs on PGMs, among other strategically significant metals.

Trump’s intensifying threats against European leaders who stand in the way of annexing Greenland, let alone his brazen intervention in Venezuela, suggest that geopolitical tension is unlikely to ease in the next three years.

The resultant pressure on the US dollar has further fuelled central bankers’ desire for safe-haven gold, as war rages on in the Middle East and Russia.

“Gold’s rally has been powerful, but it has also been grounded in fundamentals that are still very much in place,” said George Cheveley, natural resources portfolio manager at Ninety One.

“With real rates likely to fall and central banks continuing to diversify their reserves, we see more reason for gold to consolidate or edge higher than to sell off sharply.”

The JSE’s gold mining giants are well-placed to benefit from the price rally, said Ninety One, citing their cost discipline and improving margins, which “point to a positive outlook”.

Harmony Gold is expected to report continued earnings growth in March after recording record free cash flow of R11.1bn for the year to end-June, while the miner’s share price more than doubled in value in 2025.

Gold Fields has nearly tripled in value over the past year on ambitious expansion plans, while AngloGold Ashanti’s market cap breached R800bn last week — even exceeding that of former parent Anglo American briefly in December.

“At current price levels, gold miners’ margins are estimated to be four to five times higher than in 2024, reinforcing the investment case for select producers,” said Ninety One.

A similarly rosy outlook surrounds South Africa’s platinum majors. The metal’s persistent market deficit, with supply falling short of demand for a third consecutive year in 2025, means prices could rise even further to draw out stockpiled material.

In the build-up to upcoming financial results, JSE-listed PGM miners have seen their share prices skyrocket as investors anticipate record prices to fuel bumper profits.

Valterra Platinum’s value in recent weeks passed R400bn for the first time, while Impala Platinum has added just shy of 30% in the past month. Northam Platinum continues to flirt with record highs.

The gold price rose to a record high $4,690.8 an ounce on Monday as Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on European countries in his quest to control Greenland.

Reuters reported that silver, another beneficiary of investors flocking to safe-haven assets, also hit a record high of $94.08 in morning trading.