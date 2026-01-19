Aspen Pharmacare eyes Canada’s market for generic weight loss jabs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aspen Pharmacare is preparing to launch one of the world’s first generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide in Canada, where the GLP-1 weight-loss injection has officially lost patent protection.

Canada is widely seen as a test case for generic pharmaceutical manufacturing companies competing for a slice of the lucrative market for generic GLP-1 weight loss jabs, which until now have been too expensive for most governments and health insurers to cover at scale.

“Whoever performs there is likely to perform across the rest of the globe. We might be first, we might be fourth, but we’ll be there,” Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad said last week.

“The patent goes in January … [but] nobody is coming to market in January and it’s highly unlikely in the first quarter of the year,” he said.

While Novo Nordisk’s patents still have several years to run in the US and UK they are due to end in many other large markets in 2026, including Brazil, India and China

Aspen will be up against stiff competition in Canada, where the medicines regulator, Health Canada, has received nine regulatory filings for generic semaglutide. They include applications from Aspen, Canadian-based Apotex, Switzerland’s Sandoz and Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to information on its website.

A month’s supply of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (branded Ozempic and Wegovy) or rival Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide (branded Mounjaro and Zepbound) costs $200-$400, according to a report by the Financial Times. Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor told the publication (FT) in 2025 that the company planned to launch its generic semaglutide at a discount of up to 70% on the “list price” (the maximum price manufacturers can charge) and that competition wa s likely to see the price fall further.

Aspen declined to answer Business Day’s questions about its pricing and market strategy for generic semaglutide, as it is in a closed period. It is expected to announce its interim results for the six months to December 31 2025 on March 3.

In addition to manufacturing generic semaglutide, Aspen has an agreement with Eli Lilly to market and distribute its GLP-1 Mounjaro in SA. Without providing figures, Saad said sales of Mounjaro, registered in SA for type 2 diabetes in 2024 and for weight loss in 2025, had exceeded expectations and were “shooting the lights out”.

He previously said Aspen was registering Mounjaro in other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with product launches expected in 2026.

While the market for injectable semaglutide is poised to open up, Novo Nordisk has launched a pill version that is expected to capitalise on patients who are reluctant to use injections.

Its Wegovy pill was approved for weight loss by the US Food and Drug Authority earlier in January and is awaiting registration in Canada.

GLP-1 drugs mimic a gut hormone to help control blood sugar, slow digestion and reduce appetite. Their high cost in SA puts them out of reach for most patients as they are not provided by public health facilities and medical schemes offer limited cover.