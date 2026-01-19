Investec bucks trend by assigning Cell C a ‘buy’ rating

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investec says bearish investor sentiment towards Cell C overlooks the group’s reset, with the financial services firm attaching a buy recommendation on the telecommunication company’s stock.

Cell C shares started trading on the JSE in November, marking the end of a turbulent chapter for majority shareholder Blu Label Unlimited, but the response has been mixed. Some investors see the listing as a celebration of a hard-earned turnaround, while others believe the move is premature.

Cell C (Dorothy Kgosi)

“Following its IPO [initial public offering], investor consensus on Cell C remains cautious to outright bearish, anchored in the company’s legacy of financial distress and repeated restructurings. We view this as backward-looking,” Investec said in a company research note.

“The market is currently overlooking the scale of the balance-sheet reset and free cash flow inflection. Cell C currently trades at a significant discount to peers, and we see sufficient margin of safety to warrant initiating coverage with a buy.”

Cell C long harboured ambitions of going public — a plan first floated by former CEO Jose Dos Santos in 2018. However, that plan came to nought as the company struggled to make a profit, making its IPO a challenging prospect for investors.

The market is currently overlooking the scale of the balance-sheet reset and free cash flow inflection. Cell C currently trades at a significant discount to peers, and we see sufficient margin of safety to warrant initiating coverage with a buy. — Investec research note

Blu Label has recapitalised Cell C twice — in 2017 and 2022. The effect of those transactions was the prepaid specialist taking on a mountain of debt to keep the mobile provider running. Cell C’s listing gives Blu Label a mechanism to claw back some or all of that outlay.

Before the IPO, the group underwent restructuring to facilitate the separation of Cell C through the formation of the consolidated group for listing purposes. The restructuring was meant to simplify Cell C’s capital structure, ensuring the group is well positioned to succeed in the publicly listed environment.

Investec says Cell C has emerged as a materially different business and “offers a differentiated growth story predicated on self-help and strong management execution”.

“The prelisting restructuring represents the cornerstone of this reset. It converts historical funding and intercompany exposures within the parent company, Blu Label, into clean equity, simplifies ownership, and positions Cell C with a transparent, investable capital structure.”

Correction: February 10 2026

The headline of this story has been updated to indicate this was the first time Investec rated Cell C.