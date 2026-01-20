BHP boosts copper forecast amid price surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining giant BHP has increased its full-year copper production guidance after a stellar first half at its major South American mines.

The vote of confidence comes as demand for electrification and the fear of a supply crunch have sent the price of copper to record highs in recent months, freeing up capital for the base metal heavyweight.

The metal, used to make power cables and all things electrical, is flirting with record highs after crossing $13,000/tonne for the first time earlier this month. Last year its price soared 40%.

“The strong copper price is being driven by healthy demand and by supply disruptions at a number of competitors,” BHP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Even as rival miners contended with strikes, flooding and tunnel collapses in the second half of last year, the Australia-based behemoth reported a stronger operational performance, largely thanks to record concentrator throughput at its flagship Escondida operation.

The Chilean asset, a joint venture with Rio Tinto and Japan’s Jeco, represents the lion’s share of BHP’s production profile, producing nearly two-thirds of its overall output.

Its output was flat year on year, but production guidance was increased from a range of 1.15-million to 1.25-million tonnes to 1.2-million to 1.275-million tonnes.

Production guidance was also increased at BHP’s Peruvian Antamina mine after an 8% increase in output from the previous first half on planned higher feed grades.

Antamina’s guidance was increased from 120,000-140,000 tonnes to 140,000-150,000 tonnes. The company holds a 33.7% stake in the operation, with the rest owned by rivals Glencore and Teck Resources.

Overall, BHP produced 984,000 tonnes of copper in the six months to end-December, with full-year output now expected to be between 1.9-million and 2-million tonnes.

CEO Mike Henry was upbeat about the group’s firm footing at the start of the second half of the 2026 financial year.

“We’re investing for the decade ahead, with a significant copper growth pipeline and a pathway to [almost] 2-million tonnes of attributable copper production in the 2030s,” he said.

“China’s commodity demand remains resilient, supported by targeted policy measures and solid exports. Momentum moderated in [the first half of 2025], notably in construction, manufacturing and infrastructure investments.

“India is emerging as a key engine of demand, with strong domestic activity sustaining steel and rising copper needs. Forecast global growth in 2026 is around 3%, creating a positive backdrop for commodity demand.”

In iron ore, the company recorded a 5% uptick from the last six months of 2024. Its Western Australian operations, which produce the bulk of overall output, posted record first-half production as it rides the high of its $2bn power deal with BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners.

However, the stronger operational performance was marred by the announcement that the first stage of BHP’s Canadian Jansen potash project will cost $8.4bn, rather than the $7bn-$7.4bn estimated previously.

The company cited inflationary pressures and design development. In July, it increased Jansen’s capital cost estimate by 30% from $5.7bn, postponing its first production to 2027, a full year behind schedule.

Shares in BHP lost about 1% in morning trading but have gained more than 16% in the past six months.