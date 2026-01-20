Debt counsellors push for tougher rules to curb dodgy operators

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Debt Counselling Association has submitted a proposal to overhaul the debt-counselling regulatory framework. Picture: 123RF/Damir Khabirov

The National Debt Counselling Association (NDCA) is pushing the government to professionalise the industry to isolate unregistered and “fly-by-night” debt counsellors.

To this end, the NDCA has submitted a proposal to the department of trade, industry & competition, the National Credit Regulator and other industry bodies to overhaul the debt-counselling regulatory framework.

“We hope the entire proposal, or at least a substantial number of the recommendations, will be included in amendments to the National Credit Act and its regulations. This will help professionalise the sector and get rid of fly-by-nights and chancers,” said NDCA chair René Moonsamy.

The erstwhile CEO of Capitec, South Africa’s largest bank by customer numbers, in 2024 cautioned against the trend of debt counsellors placing consumers under debt review despite their financial position not warranting such action.

Gerrie Fourie at the time said that while debt review had a place, there was a worrying trend of consumers being placed under the process even when it was not in their best interests.

Debt review is meant to help customers who are struggling to meet their debt obligations. A debt counsellor approaches creditors and makes payment arrangements on a client’s behalf, reducing payments to a manageable monthly amount.

The process typically spans three to five years, during which time a consumer cannot access the credit market. Banks and other lenders cannot take legal debt enforcement actions against a consumer who is under debt counselling.

The NDCA has additionally proposed regulating practitioners and ensuring that debt counselling businesses operate fairly, proposing an exit framework for overindebted consumers who begin but cannot complete the debt counselling process due to unforeseen circumstances.

Moonsamy said the lack of a standardised exit framework leads to consumer frustration and opportunities for scammers who offer “remove debt counselling” services by misusing their debt counselling licences.

“There must be an accepted, transparent framework to deal with incomplete debt-counselling cases, so consumers are not left in limbo and have a means to have an orderly financial rehabilitation without falling prey to scams,” Moonsamy said.

The NDCA wants increased competence requirements, including higher levels of minimum recognised qualifications and apprenticeship in the role before becoming fully qualified.

According to a survey by the Finmark Trust, about 12-million adults struggle with debt while relying on credit to cope.