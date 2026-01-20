Hyundai defends Grand i10 safety after AA concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the frontal impact test, the Hyundai Grand i10 bodyshell and footwell were rated as unstable and could not withstand further loading.

Hyundai’s leadership has moved to reassure consumers that its popular model in South Africa, the Grand i10, is safe after a statement by the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) raised concerns about the vehicle.

The AA in December expressed concern, citing the latest SaferCarsForAfrica crash-test results from Global NCAP thatreveal that the Hyundai Grand i10 has received a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection.

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede said at the time the results were “deeply concerning and highlight a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions”.

Hyundai said on Tuesday the vehicle in question meets all the safety and homologation requirements applicable in South Africa as stipulated by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

“Safety is deeply embedded in Hyundai’s global and local product philosophy,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“The Hyundai Grand i10 has been engineered to meet all South African road and safety requirements, and the NRCS confirmation provides credible assurance to our customers and stakeholders that these standards have been independently verified.

“While additional independent assessments and ratings, such as NCAP, are useful reference points, they continue to evolve and do not replace or override South Africa’s established regulatory standards.”

Last year, Hyundai sold more than 36,000 vehicles in South Africa — a market being fundamentally changed by the entry of Chinese brands.

The company, which finished 2025 as the country’s fourth-largest motor brand, sold about 3,000 vehicles in December alone.

According to data from Hyundai, the Grand i10 was its strongest-performing model, while the Hyundai Exter also had a strong showing.

None of the vehicles sold by Hyundai are produced in South Africa. However, the company, which has been in the South African market for the past 25 years, has an assembly plant in Benoni where it assembles the EX8 and the H-100 bakkie. It employs nearly 2,200 staff in South Africa, including temporary workers.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa remains engaged with relevant regulators and industry bodies to continue to deliver vehicles that meet the needs of South African motorists while working closely with its global original equipment manufacturer to respond to the increasing safety requirements,” Anderson said.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa remains deeply committed to providing safe and reliable vehicles to our customers.”