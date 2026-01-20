Mining output declines for first time in nine months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s mining production slipped for the first time in nine months in November.

South Africa’s mining production slipped for the first time in nine months in November as logistical constraints weighed on local coal and iron ore companies.

Stats South Africa data published on Tuesday showed the country’s mining production falling 2.7% more than a year ago in November, underperforming consensus expectations after a revised 6.1% rise the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the nation’s output slumped 5.9% between October and November.

The biggest pressure came from coal, where production fell nearly 8% year on year.

Exxaro Resources, owner of the country’s largest coal mine, has in recent months bemoaned US President Donald Trump’s tariffs for the coal sector’s gloomy outlook.

Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said in its latest trading update that resultant inflationary pressures, dampened global investor sentiment and heightened volatility in financial markets had put pressure on Richards Bay Coal Terminal export prices, which are expected to average $89 per tonne in 2025, down from $105 in 2024.

Glencore’s South African coal business also cited logistics constraints and infrastructure challenges in its latest update.

Meanwhile, local iron ore miners continue to be pressured by depressed and volatile prices amid elevated Washington-Beijing trade tension. China, the world’s largest iron ore consumer, buys about three-quarters of global seaborne supplies of the steelmaking ingredient.

South Africa’s iron ore output slipped 7.6% year on year in November, taking 1.1 percentage points off the mining sector’s headline figure.

Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore, Africa’s largest iron ore miner, reported a 2% slip in production in its latest results amid plant maintenance.

Logistics constraints aside, local miners continue to be weighed down by input cost inflation. The decades-long trend of rising operating expenses is easy to overlook in a time of substantial market tailwinds, particularly for the gold and platinum group metal (PGM) sectors.

According to data published by the Minerals Council South Africa last week, the cost of power surged almost 16% year-on-year in November, extending a trend that has led to droves of local smelters being idled in recent years.

Council members, who account for 90% of the country’s mineral production, reported an 11.6% increase in water costs over the same period. Labour was about 6% more expensive than in November 2024.

Business Day