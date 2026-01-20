Telkom’s stock rebounds 85% amid strategic turnaround

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Telkom, once a takeover target of MTN and its erstwhile CEO Sipho Maseko, has begun to win back investor confidence in the group’s prospects, with its stock up 85% over the past year.

The group’s CEO, Serame Taukobong, who doggedly put a “not for sale” sign on the group as suitors circled South Africa’s third-largest network, has been rewarded by the group’s share price performance, which coincided with improved financial metrics.

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong. (SUPPLIED)

The group’s stock was on Monday quoted at R60.94, still a long way from the R97 it reached in June 2019, a sign of just how far the stock had fallen out of favour.

However, with the stock up in the high double digits in the past year, signs are there that the market is starting to buy into the group’s turnaround blueprint.

Telkom’s market value has risen to R31bn, up by R10bn from the R19bn it was valued at at the end of March 2025.

The group’s data-led strategy has played a role in delivering quality earnings and growth. Group data revenue was up 7.9% in the six months to end-September, contributing 59.1% to total revenue.

On the mend (Dorothy Kgosi)

Telkom is one of South Africa’s largest digital infrastructure players, with more than 180,000km of fibre, 7,909 mobile sites and 10 carrier-neutral data centres supporting the country’s digital transformation.

The group’s balance sheet was strengthened in 2025 by the sale of Swiftnet, with about 72% of the R6.6bn in cash proceeds going to servicing debt, while about R500m of the cash was returned to shareholders in the form of a special dividend.

The reduction in debt aligns with the group’s strategy to follow a disciplined and robust approach focused on strengthening the balance sheet and improving leverage levels.

Telkom was also awarded a big portion of a contract by the State Information Technology Agency to connect clinics, schools, government offices and police stations nationwide with the latest broadband infrastructure.

The group’s mobile business delivered market-leading service revenue growth for the 11th consecutive quarter to June 2025 since its establishment 15 years ago.