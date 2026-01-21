Companies

Astral Foods appoints acting CFO for February

Henry Enslin to take group’s financial reins temporarily before handing over to Johan Geel

Nompilo Zulu

Consumer Industries Writer

Poultry producer Astral Foods has named Harry Enslin as its temporary CFO. (Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com)
Poultry producer Astral Foods has named Harry Enslin as its temporary CFO. (Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com)

Astral Foods has announced a temporary change to its financial division as it prepares for a new CFO to take the reins, with Henry Enslin stepping up in an acting capacity for February.

Johan Geel will officially become CFO from March 1, replacing Dries Ferreira, who will step down at end-January after accepting a job in the industrial sector.

Enslin is not a director of Astral, but he is a qualified chartered accountant and serves as the financial manager of Astral’s poultry commercial division.

“Henry previously held a position as financial director of Albany Bakeries, a division of Tiger Brands, before joining Astral Foods,” the company said.

Ferreira has been CFO of Astral since February 2023. Before that, he was the group financial manager and also held senior leadership roles outside the group, including CEO of WellCapital and CFO of Newpark Reit. He succeeded long-serving CFO Daan Ferreira, who retired.

