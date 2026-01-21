Calgro M3 sees uptick in demand for gravesites

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Calgro M3 is experiencing robust demand in its memorial parks segment, as more families plan ahead for burial space. Demand for premium burial plots remains high, driven by a growing preference for private memorial parks.

While the ash segment, together with other niche memorial products, contributed less than 10% of group revenue in the 2025 financial year, the Memorial Parks business remains the group’s powerhouse, generating enough annuity income to cover 100% of group overheads.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The contribution of the memorial segment increased to 8% in 2025, up from 4% in the previous year.

“To meet this growing demand, we are expanding our product offerings and enhancing service quality through strategic investments. The launch of Platinum City Memorial Park in Rustenburg in the second half of the 2026 financial year further cements our presence in the market,” said Calgro M3 in its annual report.

However, the group has faced short-term earnings pressure. Half-year headline earnings per share fell nearly 18%, reflecting revenue and profit constraints after capital was reallocated to the Bankenveld District City project. This pressure also weighed on sentiment, with the share price dropping more than 25% in 2025.

“There is still significant untapped potential in the market, particularly in cremations and interments, where our current share is relatively small. By expanding our product portfolio and focusing on these segments the group aims to capture a larger portion of this growing market,” Calgro M3 said.

The group plans to aggressively expand reservation sales, grow the active lay-by book, and launch new memorial parks to ensure stable, predictable cash flows and reinforce its market leadership.

Additionally, it intends to continue investing in new sections within existing parks, strengthening offerings and optimising pricing to align with evolving market trends. Looking ahead, it noted that it will focus on expanding reservation sales through both cash purchases and lay-by options, ensuring sustainable market growth, it said in the report.

“The introduction of new products, strategic partnerships and targeted marketing initiatives will further strengthen our position. As we continue to innovate and expand we are confident that the Memorial Parks division will sustain strong financial performance and maintain its trajectory of market leadership,” the group said.