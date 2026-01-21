Coronation’s assets soar to nearly R800bn despite cautious gold stance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rally of the South African equities market last year has been of great benefit to the country’s asset managers, with Coronation reporting one of its best annual performances in more than five years.

The money manager on Wednesday said it finished 2025 with assets under management of R786bn, up a robust R110bn from 2024.

The rally in assets under management comes despite the company taking a cautious approach to gold stocks, which are trading at multiyear highs, fuelled by the surge in the gold price.

The Cape Town-based asset manager is happy to be underweight on gold stocks, having cautioned that historically, every comparable gold bull market has been followed by a down cycle, resulting in steep losses for shareholders.

The group’s Balanced Plus Fund has been around since 1996 and has more than R116bn in assets.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The fund continues to have a meaningful allocation offshore with these holdings supplemented by domestic assets, predominantly South African equities, which is the fund’s favoured domestic asset class.

Within South African equities, the fund had sizeable exposure to the global stocks listed locally.

The largest among these include Naspers, Quilter and Richemont. Naspers is up 39% over the past year, Quilter is up 16% while Richemont had a muted year.

Coronation’s shareholders in 2024 voted overwhelmingly in favour of a broad-based empowerment deal, which resulted in 52% effective black ownership of the business.

The JSE had a stellar 2025, breaking numerous records along the way.

The all share, the broadest measure of the South African stock market performance, was one of the world’s best-performing stock indices last year, with the bourse adding R5-trillion in value — cementing its place as Africa’s largest stock exchange.

Asset management major Ninety One, which has significant exposure to SA Inc, last week reported a surge in assets in 2025.

The Anglo-South group reported £159.8bn in assets under management at end-2025, up £29.6bn from 2024.

• Momentum Asset Management has appointed Mario Fisher as chief investment officer: systematic strategies.

The company said in a statement that Fisher’s appointment signals a strategic strengthening of the firm’s systematic investing capability.

“Fisher brings deep local and global expertise, having held senior roles at leading investment institutions in South Africa and London,” it said.

“His appointment also marks a carefully managed leadership transition, reinforcing Momentum Asset Management’s commitment to continuity, innovation and long-term investment excellence within its systematic strategies business.”