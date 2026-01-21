Karooooo reports record subscription additions in third quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Karooooo’s lifted subscription revenue by 20% to R1.24bn in the third quarter with the group delivering record net subscriber additions as it expanded its distribution footprint in existing markets.

The group said on Wednesday adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended November increased 11% to R8.54, while operating profit rose 14% to R369m.

Cartrack subscribers increased 16% to 2,568-million, with record net Cartrack subscriber additions of 111,478, it said.

Cartrack’s operating profit increased 14% and Karooooo Logistics’s operating profit increased 7%.

“Our Q3 performance reflects our consistent and disciplined track record of growing our business at scale. We continued to accelerate our subscription revenue while experiencing record net subscriber additions,” said CEO Zak Calisto.

Calisto said the group saw increased adoption of its Video and Cartrack Tag solutions, which were the main drivers of the acceleration.

“While accelerated growth creates timing differences between upfront growth-related expenses, such as sales and marketing expenses, and their realisation of future revenue, we believe accelerating growth — when executed efficiently and supported by strong unit economics and our healthy balance sheet — is the appropriate strategy to drive long-term shareholder value".

He expects the ongoing investment in distribution capacity to create durable advantages that extend beyond the current financial year.

“We believe Karooooo remains strongly positioned for growth. We operate in an expanding and largely underpenetrated market, fuelled by robust and sustained customer demand,” he said.

The group plans to cement its leadership position in South Africa by selling two new telemetry devices, Video and Cartrack Tag, to its existing customers.

“We are confident our investments in sales capacity this year will position us well to drive subscriber growth moving forward,” Calisto said.

With Cartrack’s revenue making up the majority of group revenue, Karoooo has revised its 2026 guidance and expects Cartrack’s subscription revenue to be between R4.785bn and R4.9bn, which implies subscription revenue growth between 18% and 21%. Its previous outlook had been for subscription revenue of R4.7bn to R4.9bn.

It expects Cartrack’s operating profit margin to be between 27% and 30% compared with previous guidance of 26% to 31%.

Karooooo’s adjusted earnings per share are seen between R32.50 and R35.50.

In 2025, the group opened a new business in Vietnam as it continued to advance its ambitions in Asia.

The group’s long-held view is that the Southeast Asia region can be its main driver of growth.