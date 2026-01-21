Metair brings five brands together under new aftermarket division

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JSE-listed automotive parts group Metair has formed an aftermarket parts and retail division which brings together five of the group’s brands — AutoZone, MOVE, ATE, First Battery and QSV.

The division will be led by Gerhard Braun, who has been appointed COO and will report to Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty. Braun will be responsible for operations across the division.

O’Flaherty said Braun brings 25 years of experience in the automotive sector, including managing franchise operations at Motus.

In a statement, Metair said the businesses would continue to operate as separate brands.

The company operates across two main segments: automotive component manufacturing and aftermarket parts and retail, and supplies a broad range of automotive parts across the vehicle value chain.

“This marks an important step on our ongoing strategic reset,” O’Flaherty said.

“Our divisionalisation focus will enhance strategic clarity, operational efficiency and financial transparency, enabling us to better serve their respective markets and customer segments.”

He added that the structure would maintain brand and channel independence, which he described as a key element of the group’s operating model.

The division will be supported by Metair Group Shared Services, which provide finance, IT, human resources, payroll and company secretarial services.

First Battery’s manufacturing operations will be established as a separate unit within Metair’s automotive component manufacturing division. That division includes Hesto Harnesses, Automould, Lumotech, Unitrade, Supreme Spring and Smiths Manufacturing.