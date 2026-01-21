PODCAST | Anthem’s 11GW project pipeline unpacked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anthem’s plan to grow its piece of the African energy market is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ryan Hammond, COO at Anthem.

The discussion focuses on the merger of African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) and Energy Infrastructure Management Services Africa (EIMS) to form Anthem, a large player in African renewable energy projects and investment.

Combined, Anthem is already one of the country’s largest renewable energy companies, accounting for about 15% of market share with more than 2.7GW secured capacity and an 11GW pipeline.

According to Hammond, the integration took about two years, capitalising on synergies between the companies, with no job losses.

The entities had worked together on several projects in the past with ACED specialising in project development, and EIMS in construction and operations.

The coming together was also helped by having the African Infrastructure Investment Managers’ (AIIM’s) Ideas Fund as a common shareholder.

Part of Old Mutual Alternative Investments, AIIM has a 25-year track record of investing in infrastructure across the continent, with assets under management of $3.2bn.

The Ideas Fund, Anthem’s majority shareholder, has a value of more than R30bn with stakes in economic, social and renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Through the discussion, Hammond outlines the inception of Anthem; track of energy projects; growth plans; funding for the entity; and opportunities in the space.

Anthem has also received investment from SA’s Mahlako a Phahla Investments and the Norwegian government’s Norfund.

