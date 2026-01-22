Big six maintain grip on South Africa’s banking assets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The latest data from the South African Reserve Bank shows Standard Bank held 25% of the sector’s assets, followed by FirstRand at 22%, Absa at 20% and Nedbank at 16% by October.

South Africa’s largest six banks are holding 93% of the industry’s assets, maintaining their hegemony despite a flurry of new entrants looking to prise away market share.

The latest data from the South African Reserve Bank shows Standard Bank held 25% of the sector’s assets, followed by FirstRand at 22%, Absa at 20%, and Nedbank at 16% by October.

This means the country’s four largest lenders hold 83% of the industry’s assets, having hardly moved over the past decade.

Investec holds 7% of the assets, while Capitec holds 3%. The six largest banks in South Africa employ about 185,000 people and paid R49.3bn in tax in the 2024 financial year.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Moody’s says the intense competition between the six systemically important banks operating in South Africa and the entry of challenger digital banks — focused on serving niche market segments — maintain the competitive nature of the retail banking market and a stable industry structure.

“South African banks display a high degree of sophistication and innovation and have recently increased their IT spending and extended their digital initiatives, which will benefit the sector over time.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain underserved, but banks are now increasingly focused on serving this segment,” it said.

Read: Capitec becomes fastest SA company to reach R500bn valuation

The big six banks have been upping the ante, winning market share in small business lending, a segment of the market dominated by FirstRand’s FNB.

Nedbank, under Jason Quinn, is sharpening its claws to win market share in the business banking segment as SME lending has emerged as the next battleground among the country’s lenders, driven by enhanced digital capabilities at incumbent banks and the entry of non-traditional competitors.

Capitec aims to replicate its retail banking success in business banking, targeting SMEs and businesses in the informal sector.

In 2019 the bank made a foray into the competitive business banking arena by buying Mercantile Bank from Portuguese state-owned banking group Caixa Geral de Depósitos in a deal worth R3.5bn.

Investec, known for its corporate and investment banking prowess, in November launched a commercial banking unit that bundles private banking, business lending and advisory services under one roof in a bid to pry small business owners from mainstream banks and reshape competition in the R600bn-plus loan pool.

The Anglo-South African group aims to amass about 1,500 corporate mid-market segment companies a year until 2030, a market in which the company said it has the capabilities to win.

Standard Bank and Absa also have large business banking portfolios.