South32 shares rally on Australian manganese recovery

Investors flocked to diversified miner South32 on Thursday morning as production from its Australian manganese division returned to normal levels, allowing the group to maintain full-year guidance across its commodities.

The miner’s share price on the JSE jumped 4.68% in early morning trading, hitting its best level in more than 18 months.

Overall, manganese production soared 58% in the December 2025 half-year.

The Australian manganese operations were put on hold early last year after severe storms made it difficult to repair key infrastructure, which had been damaged by Tropical Cyclone Megan a year before.

An operational recovery plan set the company back $47m and resulted in it claiming $350m in external insurance payments in the 2025 financial year. The unit, which came back online in the quarter to end-June, suffered a full-year loss of more than $100m.

Production rises

The latest trading update shows production levels normalising. Output at the Australian manganese division was up 26% year on year, while South African manganese rose 4% as it completed planned maintenance.

Armed with a healthier balance sheet, the miner continued to pump money into its Hermosa project in the Patagonia mountains southeast of Arizona.

Hermosa is the only advanced mine development project in the US that can produce two minerals — zinc and manganese — which the US government recognises as critical.

The group spent $338m in the December half-year, having invested $517m into the operation in the year to end-June, which was nearly four times the previous year’s growth capex.

“We progressed construction of Hermosa’s large-scale, long-life, Taylor zinc-lead-silver project, and completed the exploration decline for the Clark battery-grade manganese deposit,” CEO Graham Kerr said.

South32 reported alumina production up 3% for the first half, while aluminium was up 2%.

Mozal Aluminium, its large-scale Mozambican smelter, is set to wind down by March, with nearly 30,000 jobs likely to be lost.

The group’s share of copper production from its 45%-owned Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile was down 11% year on year at 22,100 tonnes.