Vukile acquires 35% stake in global retail property fund Pradera

Vukile Property Fund has strengthened its offshore retail strategy with the acquisition of a 35% stake in Pradera, a specialist retail property investment fund and asset manager with a 25-year track record across the UK, Europe, China and the Middle East.

The JSE-listed group, which owns retail centres largely serving township and rural markets in South Africa, has been steadily building its European footprint through its Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties. The investment in Pradera further tilts the group’s capital allocation towards Europe, where economic conditions have remained relatively strong.

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp. Picture: SUPPLIED

The group’s investment officially took effect on December 18 2025, coinciding with a 14% leadership buy-in at Pradera.

“This is a significant strategic move in support of our stated goal to explore expansion into more European markets. Importantly, the transaction represents a substantial steppingstone for future strategic delivery,” said Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp.

Pradera oversees a portfolio of shopping centres and retail parks on behalf of more than 60 institutional and private investors, including former Intu assets well known to the South African market, such as The Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

In Spain, where the group owns assets such as the Bonaire shopping centre, the country has cemented its role as one of Europe’s top economic engines. Economic momentum strengthened in the second quarter with GDP expanding 2.8% year on year, prompting economists to lift their 2025 growth forecast to 2.5%-2.9% while a more modest expansion of 2%-2.2% is anticipated for 2026.

“On-the-ground specialist retail expertise and local insight are critical to success in new markets. This approach has worked well in Spain and Portugal, and through Pradera we gain access to more than 100 retail specialists managing about €5bn of assets across 10 countries, significantly derisking future expansion," Rapp said.

The deal builds on existing ties between Vukile and Pradera. Castellana CEO Alfonso Brunet, who spent 11 years at Pradera’s Madrid office before joining Castellana in 2017, is joined by several former Pradera colleagues now holding senior roles within the company, underscoring the depth of expertise driving the partnership.

“This is a strong vote of confidence in Pradera’s future. With a first-class team, a market-leading reputation and Vukile as a strategic new shareholder, our platform has real depth,” said Pradera co-founder Colin Campbell.