Anglo split cuts Valterra’s costs by R5bn

Valterra Platinum said its split from mining giant Anglo American last year has delivered R5bn in cost savings, unlocking a cash windfall as it rides the wave of soaring metal prices.

The group’s maiden annual results, which will be released in early February, will reflect the stellar year.

The company said on Friday it expects headline earnings to have doubled in the year to end-December, underpinned by a 26% stronger platinum group metal (PGM) dollar basket price.

After three years in which supply fell short of demand, a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles and tariff uncertainty have nearly tripled platinum’s value in the past 12 months.

Almost as important, though, is the miner’s slimmed-down cost base since spinning out of Anglo as part of the parent’s portfolio restructuring into copper, iron and potash.

The boost comes as Valterra’s independence allows it to tailor its strategies to the PGM market, enhancing operational efficiencies and market responsiveness, while expanding its investor base through a new secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Investors eager to capitalise on platinum’s record-breaking rally have embraced the narrative with open arms. Valterra’s market value is now a record R449bn, 50% higher than in November.

The PGM heavyweight’s share price has climbed 138% since its split from Anglo in June, cementing its spot as the world’s largest PGM producer.

About 40% of the global PGM supply passes through Valterra’s smelting and refining facilities in the North West province.

The group’s plans to expand its flagship Mogalakwena mine have further boosted investor confidence in recent months.

Mogalakwena is the crown jewel of Valterra’s portfolio, contributing about half of its PGM production. With feasibility studies under way since July, the group expects to start trucking its first ore from the underground pit in the back end of this year.

Valterra said it expects headline earnings to be between R15.6bn and R17.3bn, up 85%-105% compared to 2024.

Basic earnings are expected at R14.5bn-R15.9bn, up 105%-125%.

Sales volumes are expected to be lower as a result of the Limpopo floods, which paused operations at Amandelbult early last year.