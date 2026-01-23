East London homes trade at steep discounts to other coastal metros

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London’s residential property market is benefiting from a widening affordability gap between secondary coastal cities and SA’s major metros, as buyers priced out of larger urban centres look further afield for value rather than momentum.

House prices in Buffalo City remain well below those in Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha, even as infrastructure upgrades, retail investment and early signs of renewed industrial activity lend support to the local economy, according to Pam Golding Properties.

“Residential property prices in East London continue to show strong value relative to the major metros. In Beacon Bay, one- or two-bedroom apartments typically sell for R1m-R1.1m, with well-located starter homes in this range generally offering two bedrooms, one bathroom and a single garage,” said Pam Golding Properties area principal Mandy de Beyer.

Semigration has become an increasingly important driver of demand. Buyers relocating to East London are largely seeking freehold properties and are drawn by lower living costs and access to established schools and healthcare facilities. Most buyers are either locals moving within the city or semigrants from Durban, Johannesburg and nearby Eastern Cape towns.

Secure, gated estates continue to attract demand, particularly from buyers prioritising security and longer-term value. Bishops Country Estate in Beacon Bay recorded average price growth of 8.66% over the past year. Prices in established estates such as Princess Alice Ridge and The Quarry are generally R3m-R8.5m, depending on location and specification.

“Banks have shown greater flexibility in extending home loans, supporting demand among first-time buyers, particularly in the R950,000-R1.2m price band. In Gonubie, two-bedroom townhouses with a carport continue to sell for about R850,000, often with low or no levies, reinforcing the suburb’s appeal to younger buyers and investors,” De Beyer said.

Market activity data highlights where demand is strongest. According to the BetterBond Property Brief, during the second half of 2025 three-bedroom houses were the most sought-after category on Property24, averaging 130,000 listings per month. Two-bedroom homes followed with 85,400 listings while one-bedroom properties were the least popular. Houses with five or more bedrooms were among the scarcest, reflecting their higher price points and narrower buyer pool.

According to Pam Golding market data, the most active price band is R1.5m-R3m while the upper end of the market are in the R4m-R12m range. Demand at the top end is concentrated in Nahoon Beach and Blue Bend where well-positioned homes with river or sea views can achieve almost R10m.