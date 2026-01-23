Truworths credit sales fall while cash spending rises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion retailer Truworths has reported a fall in credit sales and a rise in cash purchases for the 26 weeks to December 28.

Truworths is heavily reliant on a credit business model.

In a business update and voluntary trading statement released on Thursday, the retailer said group retail sales were flat at R12.5bn, while account (credit) sales fell and cash sales increased.

Account sales made up 45% of group retail sales, down from 47% in the same period last year. Cash sales increased by 2.3%, while account sales dropped by 2.7%.

The pressure was most visible in Truworths Africa, where retail sales fell by 3.6% year on year. Account sales in the segment fell 2.7%, while cash sales dropped even more, down 5.8%.

Credit still dominated sales at home, with 71% of Truworths Africa’s sales made on account, slightly higher than last year. However, the overall drop shows many consumers are simply spending less.

Truworths said South African consumers remain under significant financial pressure despite early signs of improvement in the broader economy. These include a stronger rand, stabilising inflation expectations, lower fuel prices and the possibility of interest rate cuts later in the year.

Truworths’ credit book continued to shrink. Gross active trade receivables fell by 2.1% to R6.9bn.

While the number of active accounts increased slightly by 0.6%, the group said it deliberately slowed credit growth during the 2025 financial year, especially in higher-risk customer segments.

About 82% of active account holders were able to make purchases, while 13% of balances were overdue, slightly worse than the previous year.

Truworths said it still has room to cautiously increase credit but warned that trading conditions remain difficult and that it will continue to expand lending in a measured way.

In contrast, Office UK retail sales rose 6.4% in sterling, supported by store upgrades and a strong online offering. Online sales accounted for nearly 46% of Office UK’s total sales.

However, the strength of the UK business was not enough to lift the group’s overall sales growth or meaningfully boost earnings.

Despite some improvement in sales momentum since November, Truworths expects earnings per share and headline earnings per share to rise by no more than 2%.

The group will release its interim results for the six-month period on February 26.