Icasa orders mobile data rollovers in win for consumers

Telecommunications companies will be expected to allow consumers to roll over their mobile data bundles in 2027.

From next year South Africa’s telecommunications companies will be expected to allow consumers to roll over their mobile data bundles in a major breakthrough for consumers.

The latest move deals a blow to industry majors who last year put up a fierce defence of the sector’s practice of having packages expire.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on Friday gazetted new regulations that will require telecoms companies to, at the “end of the validity period of a bundle, roll over any unused bundle or portions thereof at least once, and subject the bundle rolled over to the same terms and conditions applicable to the original bundle”.

The exception will be for bundles that are for seven days or less, excluding uncapped, free and promotional bundles.

The new regulations say the rollover of bundles must occur without requiring action and without incurring any cost to the end-user, provided that the number remains active.

Consumers will also be provided with an option to transfer bundles or portions thereof to other consumers using the same network.

The regulator said the regulations will come into effect after the publishing of the gazette. Icasa is forging ahead despite misgivings by the industry, including overreach concerns.

MTN and Vodacom had urged the regulator to conduct a regulatory impact assessment to demonstrate that the current mechanisms are inadequate to achieve the purpose of enabling end-users to manage the usage of their bundles.

MTN, worth R323bn on the JSE, asked the regulator to identify a market failure that requires the proposed amendment as a remedy.

For its part, Vodacom, worth R305bn, argued that the proposed measures were contrary to South Africa’s legal framework and that Icasa has not demonstrated that they are necessary or that they are the least costly and least intrusive way of achieving its objectives.

However, Icasa dismissed the request for an impact assessment, arguing that this was unnecessary.

“It is evident that while the authority may conduct studies such as regulatory impact assessments in order to perform its duties, it is not obligated to do so. Therefore, the absence of an impact assessment study does not prevent the authority from making these necessary changes to ensure that consumers are protected,” the regulator said in a government notice.

“The authority is of the view that there is enough evidence that the current data, voice and SMS regime does not adequately address the unfair market condition borne from the data expiry rules set by licensees.”

CEOs of South Africa’s largest mobile providers were at pains last July to explain why it is not economical to have packages that do not expire.

Members of the parliamentary committee, led by chair Khusela Diko, grilled the operators on what they see as an unfair business practice, particularly for vulnerable and poor consumers who make up a large part of the mobile customer base in the country.

The heads of MTN and Vodacom explained that their pricing frameworks are geared towards access to network services for a given time as opposed to unfettered admission in perpetuity.

Cell C, Telkom, and other small operators also raised concerns to Icasa about the new regulations.