Pan African Resources declares first interim dividend as gold hits $5,000/oz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pan African Resources, which operates Barberton Mines, one of the oldest gold mines in South Africa, plans to approve an interim dividend as gold soars.

Pan African Resources has moved to approve an interim dividend for the first time in its 19-year history on the JSE as demand for gold shows no sign of slowing.

The local miner, which saw its value on the bourse soar 288% last year, said in a statement on Monday that its board intends to approve an interim cash dividend of 12c per share.

Investors cheered the announcement, with the share price rising 5.5% to R31.73 by 10.30am on the JSE.

Gold production was up 51% at 128,296oz for the six months to end-December, allowing the company to reduce net debt by more than 65%.

The group first announced in February last year that it would consider paying an interim dividend in its 2026 financial year if the price of gold remained bullish.

The metal’s spot price climbed more than 30% in the period under review, fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s erratic stance on international trade as investors continue to dump bonds and currencies for the safe haven of gold.

“The group has now substantially de-geared its balance sheet,” said Pan African.

“Given the prevailing high gold prices, the group expects to be fully de-geared (in terms of net debt) by the end of February 2026.”

A definitive feasibility study for the group’s R2.8bn Soweto Cluster Tailings Storage Facilities is now expected to be completed in June, it said, after which a final board decision to commence construction will be made.

The huge module will process 600,000 tonnes per month of leftover waste from Soweto’s historic gold mines, churning out between 30,000oz and 35,000 oz of bullion a year for 15 years.

The price of gold breached a record $5,000/oz on Monday morning after climbing more than 18% this year. Last year it rose 94% as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal to hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.