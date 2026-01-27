Chinese new-vehicle sales jump 74% in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro was the most popular Chinese used car buy in 2025. Picture: Supplied

Used car dealer WeBuyCars says Chinese car brands have taken South Africa’s new-vehicle market by storm, with growth in sales of 74%, a striking surge that shows how quickly the country’s car market is changing.

Just a few years ago Chinese brands were seen as niche or risky choices. Today, they are the main drivers of growth in new-car sales, overtaking long-established European, Japanese and US manufacturers. Beyond economic strain, the trend signals a change in consumer priorities, with buyers moving away from brand prestige and towards value, efficiency and affordability.

FY2025 was a particularly robust year for new vehicles with new-vehicle registrations up 11.9% on FY2024, compared to used vehicle registrations only growing by 1.2%, WeBuyCars said.

“Albeit that the South African consumer remains under pressure, lower levels of inflation and interest rates, together with an influx of new vehicle offerings from the emerging Asian and Chinese manufacturers, did stimulate demand for new vehicles,” it said.

“Year on year, new-vehicle sales from Chinese brands increased by 74.4%, while other brands with value-for-money offerings, such as Suzuki, grew their new-vehicle sales by 26.4%.”

Faan van der Walt. (, Freddy Mavunda)

In his letter to shareholders published in the company’s latest annual report, WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said affordability has become the dominant factor in car-buying decisions. Consumers are no longer loyal to brands they grew up with. Instead, they are focused on what they can afford now and what offers the best value.

Chinese manufacturers have capitalised on this trend offering modern vehicles at lower prices, often packed with technology that used to be reserved for premium models. Touchscreens, advanced safety features and driver assistance systems are now standard in many entry-level Chinese cars.

WeBuyCars CFO Chris Rein warned shareholders that this is not a passing phase. In his review, he described the rise of Chinese brands as a structural change in the automotive industry.

Increased competition from these brands has put pressure on vehicle prices across the market, including used cars, he said. To remain competitive, WeBuyCars adjusted selling prices on vehicles that now compete directly with cheaper Chinese models, even though this squeezed margins in the short term.

Even with these challenges, WeBuyCars reported a strong performance for the 2025 financial year. According to its annual report, the company sold 179,006 vehicles and bought 180,576 vehicles in the year to end-September, with revenue rising to R26.4bn.

The company said demand for mobility remains strong. People still need cars to get to work, run businesses and support families. What has changed is the type of car they are buying.

While the dominance of Chinese brands has unsettled traditional manufacturers, WeBuyCars sees a growing opportunity.

Van der Walt said as more affordable Chinese cars enter the market, the pipeline of second-hand vehicles will expand. This is important in South Africa as more people buy used cars than new ones.

Buying strategy

Rein said the company has already adjusted its buying strategy to focus on more affordable, faster-moving stock that better matches consumer demand.

According to Naamsa, South Africa’s new-vehicle market had a landmark year in 2025, with sales finally surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Total new-vehicle sales reached multi-year highs, supported by interest rate cuts of 150 basis points since September 2024, record-low vehicle inflation of 1.5% and an influx of affordable imported models, particularly from China and India.

In December 2025 alone, new-vehicle sales reached 48,983 units, up from 41,101 a year earlier.

Naamsa said the recovery was driven by improved credit availability, pent-up demand from consumers who delayed purchases from 2021-24 and a growing shift toward new energy vehicles.

The rise of Chinese brands is also reshaping dealership strategies. Business Day previously reported that the country’s largest car dealership group, Motus, has acquired the Penta Group to boost its exposure to popular Chinese brands such as Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo.

Motus CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg had previously admitted to shareholders that the group had been slow to introduce Chinese brands and was now playing catch-up as consumers flocked to more affordable options.