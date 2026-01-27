Sun International resets leadership to drive growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sun International appointed Mark Sergeant as Chief Operating Officer: Gaming, responsible for land-based revenue across the group.

Sun International is undergoing a leadership reset as it prepares for its next growth phase.

The group has appointed new executives and refreshed its board to sharpen skills, lower the average age of leadership and accelerate its push into digital gaming and hospitality.

The changes come six months after Ulrik Bengtsson took over as CEO in July. Bengtsson, who has built his career in global gaming and betting businesses, is hard at work shaping a leadership team aligned with his vision of a digitally led, market-leading omnichannel gaming company.

Two major executive appointments at the centre of the transformation were announced this week.

The group said Mark Sergeant has been appointed COO for gaming, responsible for land-based casino revenue across the group. He will start in February and report directly to Bengtsson.

Sergeant brings more than 25 years’ experience in gaming, leisure and hospitality, including senior leadership roles at two of the UK’s largest casino groups.

Most recently, he was group managing director at Genting Casinos, where he oversaw 35 casinos in the UK, an international casino operation in Cairo, an integrated gaming and leisure resort, and two online gaming businesses.

Over his career, he has managed operations generating more than R7bn in revenue and workforces of more than 4,000 employees.

“In addition to his notable skills, we were also impressed by his leadership expertise and his passion for people. He is widely recognised for building high‑performing teams, developing future leaders, and cultivating service‑driven cultures that will ultimately deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“He has also played a significant role in championing responsible gaming strategies, ensuring operational excellence while upholding the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and customer care,” said the CEO.

Nomzamo Radebe has been appointed COO for hospitality and sales. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Nomzamo Radebe has been appointed COO for hospitality and sales, effective from February 2.

Radebe is a chartered accountant with more than 27 years’ experience in the property and real estate sector, including senior roles as COO at SA Corporate Real Estate and CEO at Excellerate JHI.

She has led teams managing property portfolios valued at more than R10bn and brings deep experience in asset management, redevelopment, digital transformation and regulatory compliance. Sun International said her background will support the repositioning and growth of its hotels, resorts and property assets.

Beyond the executive team, the group is also refreshing its board.

Sun International has previously acknowledged gaps in experience and is looking for younger directors with diverse skills, including candidates from outside South Africa.

The aim is to build a board better suited to a fast-changing gaming and hospitality environment.