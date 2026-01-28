Libstar a shadow of its former self as weaknesses overwhelm its strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Libstar has shed 62% of its value since listing in 2018, wiping out billions of rand in shareholder value and leaving the food producer with a market capitalisation of about R2.8bn.

While the share price has bounced in recent months, the long-term drops remain severe, with investors still unconvinced.

The decline is due to tough conditions in the food sector and internal strains. MP9 Asset Management CIO Aheesh Singh said Libstar’s problems run deeper than just a struggling economy.

“In a competitive sector like food production, value erosion usually comes from a combination of pressures rather than one mistake,” Singh said.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

“Input cost inflation, weak pricing power, operational inefficiencies, and capital structure all interact. When a business operates on thin margins, small execution errors are amplified. Libstar’s decline has been far more company-specific than industry-driven. The sector has been under pressure, but it has not destroyed this level of value across the board.”

Libstar listed with high debt and low margins, leaving little room for error, Singh said. Rising input costs, pressure from retailers and operational missteps quickly fed through to earnings and cash flow. The benefits of scale, often promised by diversified food groups, have not shown clearly in the numbers, he said.

That has left investors questioning whether Libstar’s size has been an advantage or a burden. Though the share price is up 13.9% over the past year, it remains down 26.8% over five years. For long-term shareholders, the recovery has nowhere near made up for earlier losses.

The group has argued the business is now on a better footing. In its 2024 annual report, it said its strategy to 2027 was focused on simplifying the portfolio, growing priority categories, and sustaining profit, cash flow and returns.

A strategic review completed in 2023 identified five key initiatives aimed at improving cost competitiveness, earnings quality and return on invested capital (ROIC). These included cutting operating complexity, consolidating support functions, exiting noncore businesses and focusing on value-added food categories.

The group has already taken notable steps, it said. It sold the Chet Chemicals business, closed its beverages unit and has continued to simplify its operating model by merging business units into two main categories: ambient products and perishable products.

The effect of these changes, however, is uneven.

Libstar’s ambient foods division posted steady gains in the 2024 financial year, boosted by better execution, a more streamlined operating structure and firmer demand from export and food-service customers. However, the progress in this part of the business was overshadowed by another weak showing from the perishable division, in which softer buying from a major food‑service client and ongoing pressures in the dairy market put profitability under strain.

Industry oversupply, heavy discounting and the ripple effects of livestock disease added pressure, leaving the group carrying excess costs it could not fully recover. While Libstar has tightened its cash discipline, strengthened its balance sheet and curbed spending to focus on efficiency rather than expansion, overall returns remain squeezed. The business is improving in some areas, but the persistent underperformance of its fresh foods portfolio continues to drag on the group’s ability to meet its long‑term return ambitions.

Singh says fixing the structure is only the first step.

“For confidence to return, the balance sheet must be stabilised and debt reduced. The portfolio must be simplified around fewer, stronger brands with pricing power. Most importantly, the business must prove it can generate steady cash flow,” he said.

Libstar’s leadership believes it is moving in the right direction. CEO Charl de Villiers, in his letter to shareholders, said the group had made “strong progress” in executing its Simplify, Grow and Sustain strategy, even as challenges in perishable products weighed on results.