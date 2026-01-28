PODCAST | Cisco’s Guy Diedrich on the impact of AI on individual wellness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The impact of AI on individual wellness is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Guy Diedrich, senior vice-president and global innovation officer at Cisco.

The discussion centres on the findings of a recent report conducted by Cisco and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) regarding AI’s effect on wellbeing, the present state of digital adoption and the future of AI technology.

Diedrich describes AI as a tool that can be used for both good and bad.

He highlights its massive potential benefits in healthcare, such as early disease diagnosis and discovering cures, while acknowledging the downsides such as misinformation and screen addiction.

A takeaway from the report is that while AI has been around for decades, generative AI platforms— such as ChatGPT — have suddenly put the world’s information at everyone’s fingertips.

However, Diedrich notes that having access to information doesn’t necessarily mean people know how to use it effectively.

He argues that connecting the unconnected is one of the fastest ways to lift people out of poverty, citing that a 10% increase in broadband penetration can lead to GDP growth.

Diedrich explains that Cisco provides the essential network infrastructure, “the plumbing”, that allows AI to function securely.

He describes the modern data centre not as a collection of computers but as a single, massive processing unit or “brain” that requires high-speed, secure connectivity to function.

Through the discussion, Diedrich outlines findings of a new study conducted with the OECD; the impact of AI on wellness; factors holding back adoption of AI and South African’s digital behaviour.

