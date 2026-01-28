Vukile cashes in on Spanish retail parks with €279m sale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vukile Property Fund has struck a €279m (about R5.3bn) deal to exit its Spanish retail park portfolio, banking gains from nearly a decade of hands-on asset management while sharpening its focus on higher-growth shopping centres on the Iberian Peninsula.

The sale will be carried out through Vukile’s Spanish arm, Castellana Properties, which has agreed to sell nine retail parks countrywide. The buyer is backed by funds managed by Ares Management Corporation, a big US investment firm listed in New York.

“Castellana acquired the retail parks in 2017 and has since lifted net operating income by about €3.7m, or 26%, through active asset management. Management now believes the timing is right to exit, citing strong investor appetite for retail parks, which has driven pricing higher," the group said.

New shopping centre development remains limited in Spain, which has helped underpin the value of existing assets. Against this backdrop, Castellana believes shopping centres now offer more attractive growth prospects considering the risks linked to retail parks.

According to Vukile, the deal is expected to be completed on April 1 and prices the portfolio at a yield of 7.1%, broadly in line with its latest independent valuation.

Rather than selling the buildings one by one, Castellana is selling the companies that own the properties, with the buyer paying the full amount in cash when the transaction closes, it said.

The proceeds, with our existing cash, will be reinvested into high-potential shopping centre projects already in the pipeline, supporting our strategy of focusing on assets with stronger growth potential. — Vukile

Castellana has grown the value of the portfolio by about 13% since acquiring the assets, despite a period marked by higher interest rates, the Covid-19 pandemic and heightened global uncertainty. By exiting now the group is securing those gains.

Vukile indicated that Castellana will continue to manage the assets after the sale, having secured a five-year asset and property management mandate from the buyer, which allows it to earn market-related fees and maintain its operational presence in Spain.

“The sale will not affect Vukile’s earnings guidance for the year to end-March, as the transaction is only expected to close after the financial year-end. The proceeds, with our existing cash, will be reinvested into high-potential shopping centre projects already in the pipeline, supporting our strategy of focusing on assets with stronger growth potential,” the group said.