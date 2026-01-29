Dipula’s rural malls drive turnover growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dipula’s township and rural shopping centres remain the engine of the group’s portfolio, accounting for about 70% of earnings, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Eastern Cape leading the gains.

The group reported a 5% rise in turnover in a trading update for its festive season quarter to December 31.

Turnover growth outpaced inflation across most retail categories, ranging from 3% to 11%, with cellular and electronics retailers emerging as the strongest performers. Services and hardware were the only categories to lose ground, with services turnover falling 2% during the period.

“KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape led provincial performance, recording turnover growth of 10% and 8%, respectively. Limpopo followed with growth of 6%, while the North West posted a 4% increase.

“More mature markets such as Gauteng and the Free State recorded modest growth of 3%, while Mpumalanga was the weakest performer, with turnover slipping 1.5%,” the group said.

Rural centres outperformed, delivering turnover growth of 6%, compared with 3% at urban township centres. November was the strongest trading month of the quarter, pointing to a shift towards earlier festive season spending.

Dipula said the performance reflects the resilience of its retail assets, which are largely anchored by grocery and essential service tenants that continue to attract steady footfall despite pressure on household finances.

As part of its plan to expand its portfolio, the group completed the transfer of four properties it bought in August for a total of R713.3m.

The acquisitions include the Airborne Business Park in Boksburg for R63m and the Bayer Distribution Centre in Klerksdorp for R156m, increasing the group’s industrial exposure.

On the retail side, the fund acquired the Woolworths Gezina property in Gauteng for R16.2m and the Protea Gardens Mall in Soweto for R478m. The assets add more than 52,000m² of gross lettable area to the portfolio.