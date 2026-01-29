Exxaro clears key hurdles in manganese asset acquisition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exxaro has been seeking to diversify into manganese and copper.

Exxaro Resources has moved closer to completing its acquisition of key manganese assets from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OMH Mauritius Corp, with the main components of the transaction having become unconditional.

In a statement on Thursday, Exxaro said all suspensive conditions relating to the first sale transaction and the OMH transaction had been fulfilled or waived.

Suspensive conditions are regulatory and legal requirements or contractual approvals that must be met before a transaction can be completed. Their fulfilment removes the risk that the deal could still fall away.

The transactions are expected to be implemented at the end of February, the miner said.

The deal, announced in May last year, will result in Exxaro acquiring full ownership of Ntsimbintle Mining, thereby increasing its exposure to South Africa’s manganese sector.

As part of the first sale transaction, Exxaro will acquire a 74% stake in Ntsimbintle Mining from Ntsimbintle Holdings. Ntsimbintle Mining owns just over half (50.1%) of the Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in the Northern Cape, one of South Africa’s largest manganese operations. The remaining 49.9% is held by Australian-listed Jupiter Mines.

Exxaro will also acquire a significant stake in Jupiter Mines, full ownership of Ntsimbintle Marketing, a minor stake in Hotazel Manganese Mines in the Northern Cape, and various agreements linked to these assets.

In a separate but related transaction, Exxaro will acquire the remaining 26% of Ntsimbintle Mining from OMH Mauritius. Once both transactions are implemented, Exxaro will hold 100% of Ntsimbintle Mining.

However, another part of the broader transaction remains unresolved. The proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in the Mokala manganese asset is still subject to outstanding suspensive conditions.

Exxaro said the final deadline for completing the Mokala transaction is February 27 2027, and a further update will be provided once those conditions are met or the transaction closes.

The transactions form part of Exxaro’s broader effort to expand its manganese portfolio as it seeks to rebalance its asset base. Manganese is a key export commodity for South Africa and is used primarily in steel production, with growing interest in its role in battery supply chains.