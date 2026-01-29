Motus proposes new incentives to minimise job losses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The vehicle retail arm of South Africa’s largest dealership, Motus, has extended an olive branch to its disgruntled workers in a bid to avoid job losses by realigning its incentive structures and company car benefits.

“The company can confirm that it has been able to substantially reduce the initial number of employees expected to be impacted by the realignment process by more than 250 employees (44%). This has seen the overall number of impacted employees reduced from 570 to 318,” the company said on Wednesday.

Motus Retail had initially planned to implement benefit and salary cuts of up to 30%, affecting more than 500 employees, as part of cost-cutting measures.

The division has already retrenched about 67 workers. The dealership has now put forward a revised offer to the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) as an alternative to forced retrenchments.

These include no salary adjustments, with the company now proposing realigning incentive structures and company car benefits for administrative and support-related employees in “line with industry benchmarks and by less than 20% of total remuneration”.

“SA Retail would like to confirm that potentially affected employees currently earn on average 160% above the published Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco) in South Africa minimum,” the company said.

“Should the revised realignment offer, which is an alternative to retrenchment, be accepted, the affected administrative and support-related employees will still be earning on average 125% above the Mibco minimum.”

The restructuring of the division started in July 2025 to realign the business “in response to the current competitive South African automotive retail landscape”.

Revised offer not accepted

The process saw the division’s senior management take 30% pay cuts as early as August. Misa, the largest union in the sector, has declared a dispute with Motus and proceeded with its earlier threat to interdict against what it claimed was the unilateral change in employment conditions by Motus Retail.

The division’s CEO, Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, said the revised offer has not been accepted by Misa and neither has the union put forward any alternative proposals.

“SA Retail remains committed to ongoing engagement with Misa and to maintaining a transparent process with the aim of finding workable solutions that minimise the risk of further job losses,” he said.

Motus’ operations include retail, rental and distribution and aftermarket parts divisions.

Outside South Africa, the group has a selected international presence primarily in the UK and Australia as well as a limited presence in Asia and Southern and East Africa.

The JSE-listed group is the exclusive South African importer of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Mitsubishi, and Tata passenger vehicles.

The company also holds exclusive distribution rights for Hyundai in five African countries, Renault and Kia in four, Mitsubishi in nine and Tata passenger vehicles in eight.