Ralph Mupita appointed to the board of Dangote Fertiliser

MTN boss Ralph Mupita has added another board seat to his resume after being appointed to the board of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s fertiliser business ahead of its upcoming stock market debut.

Mupita has been added to the leadership team at fertiliser and petrochemicals conglomerate Dangote Group and to the board of Dangote Fertiliser.

MTN confirmed the news in social media posts on LinkedIn and X. Bloomberg first reported the development on Wednesday.

Mupita’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Africa’s wealthiest man as Dangote Fertiliser plans to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year.

He helped lead the listing of MTN Nigeria in 2019. The unit is MTN’s largest business, accounting for a third of earnings. In August 2025, MTN Nigeria became only the second listed company in the West African country to reach a market value of 10-trillion naira as a turnaround in its fortunes drove up investor sentiment.

Mupita has likely been tapped to help guide Dangote Fertiliser’s stock market floatation.

The move also helps to further cement MTN and Mupita’s place in the Nigerian business environment.

In addition to the new role, Mupita sits on a number of boards in the MTN stable, including MTN Group, MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria and MTN Group Fintech.

He also serves deputy chair of global telecoms body GSMA, and is a commissioner on the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Prior to heading Africa’s largest mobile provider, Mupita was MTN’s group CFO, having previously served as CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets.