Canal+ frees up R1.5bn in cash since taking over MultiChoice

Canal+ says it has managed to free up R1.5bn in cash since taking over MultiChoice as the French company works to find ways to leverage its size while keeping costs down.

Canal+ shares jumped about 14% to a record high on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Since taking over Africa’s largest pay-TV operator in September 2025, the French broadcaster has undertaken the work of assessing what the combined structure would look like.

On Thursday, Canal+ said it has been able to find a number of areas and taken action to cut costs across the group.

These actions have secured free cash flow “synergies of over €80m (R1.5bn) for 2026″, said the group. This has been achieved through a combination of new content partnerships, renegotiation of hardware prices, optimisation of technology and broadcasting infrastructure, and refinancing of MultiChoice’s long-term debt.

Mergers are often attractive because a bigger entity has the ability to take on larger competitors. In addition, business combinations can create opportunities to save on certain costs, mainly from eliminating duplicate functions or achieving economies of scale. However, synergies are notoriously difficult to achieve in practice. Integration challenges, cultural clashes and unforeseen complications often mean that projected synergies do not fully materialise, which is why many mergers fail to create the expected value.

This is especially true for MultiChoice as it tries to win back lost customers. In the 12 months to end March 2025, subscriber numbers — measured on a 90-day active basis — fell by 2.8-million and the company also had to absorb a R10.2bn hit to its revenue due to local currency depreciation against the dollar.

Business Day understands that investment would entail spending $100m a year generated through revenue and cost savings.

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada. Picture: SUPPLIED

For now, Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, is hopeful about his company’s trajectory. “With the acquisition of MultiChoice, Canal+ has created a unique global entertainment platform anchored in Europe and Africa. Our increased scale will enable us to generate substantial synergies, particularly across our cost base.”

He is “highly confident” that the group will deliver more than €400m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) and more than €300m free cash flow “run-rate cost synergies from 2030.”

“But it is the growth opportunity this presents that I am most excited about. We are well positioned to benefit from growth in Africa and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead,” he said.

Overall, Saada is fighting to leverage the group’s increased scale and footprint to keep its estimated €8bn cost base in check. In 2025, that base was made up of €4.6bn for content and about €3.4bn for technology and other costs.

“Over the last 10 years we have quadrupled the size of our subscriber base to reach 40-million subscribers and become the market leader in around 40 countries across Europe and Africa,” said Saada.

“We have created an entertainment business of global scale, underpinned by robust financials, an unrivalled distribution footprint, a diverse content portfolio, including significant local and global content and IP [intellectual property], our own world-class production capabilities and entertainment platforms, and strong and long-standing partnerships with leading studios, streamers and sports rights holders.”