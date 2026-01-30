Gold miners sitting pretty as 2025 investment demand breaks record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geopolitical uncertainty in the era of US President Donald Trump has pushed investor demand for gold to new heights, putting the JSE’s biggest precious metal miners in the limelight.

The World Gold Council’s latest report showed investment demand for gold soaring to a record 2,175 tonnes in 2025, unphased by sky-high prices, which are nearly triple their level in 2020, when the previous record was set.

The surge in demand, even as prices set 53 new record highs during the year, points to investors’ unbridled appetite for safe-haven gold as Trump’s erratic trade policies shake the world’s faith in US Treasuries.

With Trump unlikely to back down from his hostile trade tactics, the case for investment remains strong.

“Geopolitics will be key to investment in 2026, raising risk premia across the board. In an increasingly polarised world, there is little reason to expect this to compress,” said the council.

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields make up more than 10% of the value of the JSE’s 10 largest listed companies, with each of their share prices having tripled in value over the past year.

The rally has seen AngloGold reinvesting billions into its huge Tanzanian mine, Geita, to expand its reserves by 60%. Gold Fields has laid out its own ambitious plans to invest about $2bn over the next five years to boost production to 3-million ounces.

Other majors have used the rally for offshore expansion into copper. Harmony Gold concluded its $1bn acquisition of Australia’s CSA copper late last year, adding about 40,000 tonnes of the metal to its portfolio.

The rally has also opened the door to foreign investment, with Qala Shallows, South Africa’s first new underground gold mine in 15 years, launched by Australia’s West Wits Mining last year.

In the first two years of gold’s recent rally, central bankers were in the driver’s seat. Around the world, monetary authorities shored up their reserves of the metal as the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars made financial markets volatile.

More recently, central bankers have taken a back seat behind investors. ETF buying, the single largest contributor to investment demand, added more than 800 tonnes to overall demand last year, more than three times the amount central bankers bought.

As investors dumped bonds and the dollar in favour of gold, the total value of annual investment in the metal more than doubled in 2025 to $240bn. Bar and coin purchases were the highest in 12 years.

Miners, spurred by surging prices, have boosted their supply the world over. The council’s report shows annual mine production grew 1% to a record 3,672 tonnes in 2025.

Predictably, hedging also decreased significantly to only 120 tonnes as companies maximise their exposure to record prices.

“Mine supply and recycled gold are likely to reach similar levels to last year, with miners incentivised by high margins,” said the council.

