NEWS ANALYSIS: Mobile operators keep promotional bundles as Icasa allows data rollover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Promotional product offerings will not be affected by Icasa's move to roll over data bundles. Picture:

South Africa’s mobile operators will still have promotional product offerings as a money spinner available to them as regulators move to allow consumers to roll over their mobile voice, SMS and data bundles.

Though mobile data prices have decreased nearly 50% in the past five years due to regulatory and consumer pressure, South Africans still find this form of internet access expensive. To stand out in the marketplace and entice consumers, operators have used special promotions as a way to effect “lower prices”.

The idea is simple: favourable offers are made to customers based on their airtime and data spending habits, locations and network capacity. The consumer gets lower prices, while the operator is able to retain that customer on their network for a little longer, and they get to dictate the terms of the exchange.

Last week, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) gazetted new regulations that will require telecom companies to, at the “end of the validity period of a bundle, roll over any unused bundle or portions thereof at least once, and subject the bundle rolled over to the same terms and conditions applicable to the original bundle”.

Seen as a major breakthrough for consumers, the move is also viewed as a blow to industry majors, which last year put up a fierce defence of the sector’s practice of having packages expire.

However, promotional bundles are exempted from the new rules, meaning operators will still be able to sell attractive bundles that can expire, which may reduce the effect of the regulations for mobile providers.

This is especially true if mobile operators are able to come up with special offers that are attractive enough to forgo the utility of rollover.

In the gazette, Icasa clarified and confirmed that “promotional bundles, as distinguished from standard purchased bundles, are excluded from any form of rollover or transfer”.

This was in response to concern raised by operators like Telkom that the regulator may impose limits on promotional bundles.

These regulations do not seek to fix prices, impose tariff ceilings or control competition directly. — Icasa

Icasa sees promotional bundles as a tool that operators can use to compete and stand out.

“The authority does not wish to prescribe the services offered by the licensee to the customer and wishes to leave the determination of promotional bundles to the licensees, as these are free or bonus bundles in nature, and therefore the licensees can use them as a form of differentiation of product offerings,” said Icasa.

Under the proposed regime, promotional bundles will also not be transferable.

In essence, the regulator is attempting to walk a fine line of helping to reduce the overall cost to communicate for consumers while also preserving a competitive market structure.

According to Icasa: “These regulations do not seek to fix prices, impose tariff ceilings or control competition directly.

“The authority has taken care to exclude smaller-denomination bundles, promotional, uncapped and personalised bundles from the mandatory transfer regime to preserve licensees’ ability to differentiate their offerings and to ensure compliance with the principles of proportionality and non-intrusion into commercial discretion.”

Perhaps this is why certain parties, such as the Consumer Advisory Panel, submitted that the transfer of bundles “must not be limited to specific service types, including uncapped, free, or promotional bundles”.

Watch: Business Day TV interview Icasa councillor Catherine Mushi.