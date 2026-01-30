Stable performance, price tailwinds boost Implats’ sales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Impala Platinum said it was on track to meet production, cost and spending guidance for the year to end-June 2026 after a stable performance in the first half.

Amid soaring platinum group metal (PGM) prices, sales revenues were about 40% higher at R33,250 per 6E ounce sold, compared with R23,831 a year ago.

The stable performance reinforces Implats’ investment case as the company rides the wave of soaring PGM prices. Tariff uncertainty and sustained market deficits have fuelled a flock to platinum and palladium over the past six months.

After recording its strongest annual performance on record in 2025, the price of platinum is now expected to breach $3,000/oz, more than triple the closing price at the end of 2024. Palladium has climbed 12% this year after more than doubling in 2025.

Impala CEO Nico Muller said in October that he expected his company to enter a more cash-generative phase in 2026 as it reaps the benefits of soaring metal prices and a restructuring in 2025, which saw it retrench nearly 4,000 workers to cut costs while reducing capital spending.

In a display of confidence, the group’s board declared an unexpected annual dividend of 165c for the latest financial year, its first payout to shareholders in almost two years.

In the six months to end-December, capital spending is expected to have declined to about R2.9bn from R3.9bn in the previous comparable period, as processing projects at Zimplats near completion.

The company is targeting between 3.4-million and 3.6-million ounces of refined and saleable production in the 2026 financial year.

Output was up 1% year on year in the first half at 1.8-million ounces, thanks to a stable performance across its operations.

Production at the Rustenburg operations fell 2% to 888,000 ounces, and at Marula it was down 4% at 97,000oz. In Canada, volumes declined 5% to 109,000oz.

At Zimplats, production climbed 13% to 317,000oz, albeit off a low base. The previous period had been dampened by the commissioning of an expanded smelter complex.

Business Day