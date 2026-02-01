Apex folds Miningmx and Currency News into Financial Mail stable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Apex Publishing Enterprises, the owner of the Financial Mail, is tightening its grip on South Africa’s financial and mining journalism landscape with the acquisition of digital titles Miningmx and Currency News, with the transactions effective from the end of January.

The deals bring two influential, fast-growing newsrooms into the Financial Mail stable, Apex’s bet on specialist, independent journalism at a time when media groups are under pressure to scale without diluting editorial credibility.

Miningmx, founded and run by veteran mining journalist David McKay, has become a go-to source of authoritative reporting and analysis on the African mining sector, prized for its depth and on-the-ground insight. McKay will continue to lead the publication after the acquisition, preserving its editorial voice and independence.

Currency News, launched in 2024, is a fully digital platform straddling investing and finance, politics, the economy and markets, and energy and ESG, alongside lifestyle content housed under its Pleasure segment. The title is staffed by a team of award-winning journalists, including former Financial Mail editors Rob Rose and Tim Cohen.

Apex said the editorial teams at both publications would remain intact, with the transactions designed to unlock closer collaboration across print and digital platforms rather than impose newsroom consolidation.

In 2025 the private investment group reached an agreement to partner with Arena Holdings to continue publishing Financial Mail. Under the terms of the transaction, Arena will retain a significant minority shareholding in a newly incorporated entity that will own and operate Financial Mail.

By bringing the Financial Mail, Miningmx and Currency News under one roof, the group aims to broaden the range and sharpen the impact of its coverage, offering readers a deeper pipeline of financial and mining reporting tailored to South Africa’s economic realities.

The acquisitions underscore Apex’s strategy of investing in scale while backing editorial independence and diversity, positioning the group as a dominant home for specialist business journalism in the country.

In line with the expanded scope of the business, Apex Publishing Enterprises will be renamed The Financial Mail Group, consolidating its flagship title and new acquisitions under a single, more recognisable banner.