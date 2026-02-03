Cloud23 shifts to custom software engineering for large corporates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cloud23's new revenue is now coming from an expansion into custom software engineering.

Cloud23, one of SA’s fastest growing IT firms, has shifted its strategy from being a Salesforce-focused consultancy to a broader software engineering partner to large corporates.

Until recently, the IT consulting firm specialised in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems.

In 2024, Cloud23 achieved remarkable growth, increasing revenue by 80% annually for the two previous years with a team of about 175 employees across Africa and Asia.

Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23, told Business Day that while they are still growing, the pace has moderated.

“We are looking at 35% year-on-year growth between the last financial year and this one,” he said.

This translates to an estimated $7.5m (R120.9m) in revenue for the period. The business now has a team of about 235.

This pales in comparison to large IT firms such as Datatec, which reported almost $4bn in the 2025 financial year. However, for a firm started in 2021, Cloud23 has seen good momentum.

Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

A fairer comparison could be Braintree, a local IT company that specialises in Microsoft products, which grew from a R30m a year business to R500m in 10 years by the start of 2025. The company has grown from 20 employees to 160, and 90 customers to 2,400 over the same period.

While Cloud23 remains a “Salesforce powerhouse”, a big portion of new revenue is now coming from an expansion into custom software engineering.

In essence, the company now builds bespoke software applications and tools for clients. In the past all work involved integrations with Salesforce and MuleSoft.

Growth is now driven by a split between stable existing customer contracts and the new custom application business, which accounts for about 20%–22% of revenue.

Ramakrishnan attributes Cloud23’s financial stability to retaining historic clients while adding new business through new offerings.

“The stability comes from all the customers that we’ve been working with for the last couple of years and the new business is coming from embarking on this custom application strategy.”

The company mainly serves the financial services sector. Clients have included Standard Bank South Africa, Capitec Business Bank, Absa, Stanbic Uganda, Stanbic Kenya, Stanlib Investment Bank, Standard Bank Mauritius and Stanbic Botswana.

“Eighty percent of the effort goes into financial services as an industry,” said Ramakrishnan.

He explained that they prefer this sector because the strict regulations provide certainty and stability. Knowing the rules of the game allows the company to build precise, compliant solutions, with Ramakrishnan likening it to building a Formula 1 car within known dimensions and parameters.

With AI continuing to be a big driver of technology investment, Cloud23 has gained more internally than with clients.

The company has experienced big productivity gains, with developers becoming 50%–70% more productive using tools such as Microsoft’s Copilot, Ramakrishnan said.

He said banks have been slower to roll out customer-facing AI due to regulatory hurdles, such as ensuring a client can explicitly read and understand a contract without AI summarisation, but they are actively exploring internal efficiencies.

“While the hype has settled, the industry is still figuring out where to start and where to end with AI implementation,” said Ramakrishnan.